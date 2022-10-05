Previous
Next
Autumn Leaf by k9photo
Photo 1009

Autumn Leaf

“A fallen leaf is nothing more than a summer’s wave goodbye." (Unknown)
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Gorgeous selective color capture.
October 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely rich colour on this leaf and great quote.
October 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise