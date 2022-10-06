Previous
Next
Hog Pen Gap by k9photo
Photo 1010

Hog Pen Gap

"Blessed are they who see beautiful things in humble places." (Camille Pissarro) The overlook at Hog Pen Gap is one of our favorite views from the Richard B Russell Scenic Byway in North Georgia.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture
October 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise