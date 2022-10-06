Sign up
Photo 1010
Hog Pen Gap
"Blessed are they who see beautiful things in humble places." (Camille Pissarro) The overlook at Hog Pen Gap is one of our favorite views from the Richard B Russell Scenic Byway in North Georgia.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
fence
trees
mountains
Peter Dulis
Lovely capture
October 6th, 2022
