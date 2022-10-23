Previous
Next
Changing by k9photo
Photo 1027

Changing

"And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves..." (Virginia Woolf, To the Lighthouse) Our Japanese red maple has a streak of red amidst the green leaves.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise