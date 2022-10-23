Sign up
Photo 1027
Changing
"And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves..." (Virginia Woolf, To the Lighthouse) Our Japanese red maple has a streak of red amidst the green leaves.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
red
,
green
,
leaves
