Previous
Next
Trickling Creek by k9photo
Photo 1041

Trickling Creek

"In every walk with nature one receives far more than s/he seeks." (John Muir) Beneath all those fallen leaves is a little creek. Since we haven't had much rain in recent weeks the flow has slowed to a trickle.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise