Photo 1041
Trickling Creek
"In every walk with nature one receives far more than s/he seeks." (John Muir) Beneath all those fallen leaves is a little creek. Since we haven't had much rain in recent weeks the flow has slowed to a trickle.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
rocks
,
leaves
,
fall
,
creek
