Photo 1049
Twisted Branches
“Like branches in a tree, we all grow in different directions, yet our roots remain as one." (Suzy Kassem, Rise Up and Salute the Sun: The Writings of Suzy Kassem)
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
blue
,
branches
Diana
ace
How gorgeous this looks against the beautiful sky, love the branches and textures.
November 14th, 2022
