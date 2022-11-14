Previous
Next
Twisted Branches by k9photo
Photo 1049

Twisted Branches

“Like branches in a tree, we all grow in different directions, yet our roots remain as one." (Suzy Kassem, Rise Up and Salute the Sun: The Writings of Suzy Kassem)
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How gorgeous this looks against the beautiful sky, love the branches and textures.
November 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise