Previous
Photo 1188
Blackeyed Suzie
“Learn the sweet magic of a cheerful face.”(Oliver Wendall Holmes) Blackeyed Suzies are such cheerful flowers.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
6
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1358
photos
85
followers
86
following
325% complete
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th June 2023 3:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
black-eyed suzie
Agnes
ace
Beautiful against the green background
July 3rd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 3rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Nice dof
July 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
So beautiful, lovely capture and dof.
July 3rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful dof!
July 3rd, 2023
KV
ace
Such a pleasing composition with lovely light on the front flower and seeing the soft focus of the bud in the background. Fav
July 3rd, 2023
