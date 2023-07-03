Previous
Blackeyed Suzie by k9photo
Photo 1188

Blackeyed Suzie

“Learn the sweet magic of a cheerful face.”(Oliver Wendall Holmes) Blackeyed Suzies are such cheerful flowers.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
325% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful against the green background
July 3rd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 3rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Nice dof
July 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
So beautiful, lovely capture and dof.
July 3rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful dof!
July 3rd, 2023  
KV ace
Such a pleasing composition with lovely light on the front flower and seeing the soft focus of the bud in the background. Fav
July 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise