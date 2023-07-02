Previous
Gayfeather by k9photo
Gayfeather

“Light must come from inside. You cannot ask the darkness to leave; you must turn on the light.” (Sogyal Rinpoche) I loved how the sunlight made this gayfeather bloom stand out.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
Kate
Shutterbug ace
The way you lighted this on the black background is a perfect photo for the wonderful quote.
July 2nd, 2023  
