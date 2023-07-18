Sign up
Photo 1203
Stealth Approach
"Cooperation for mutual benefit, a survival strategy very common in natural systems, is one that humanity needs to emulate." (Eugene Odum) Look closely to see the bumblebee under the rose on the right.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
2
0
Kate
@k9photo
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th July 2023 8:26am
Tags
red
,
roses
,
bumblebee
Lou Ann
ace
I see him! The roses are lovely.
July 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I see the bumblebee. Beautiful roses.
July 18th, 2023
