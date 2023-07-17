Previous
Joe Pye Weed by k9photo
Joe Pye Weed

"Joe-pye weed flowers were named after a New England man that used the plant medicinally for helping people with typhus fever. In addition to its medicinal properties, both the flowers and seeds have been used in producing pink or red dye for textiles." We added this native plant to our garden as a butterfly attractor. For more info see: https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/flowers/joe-pye-weed/growing-joe-pye-weed.htm
