Photo 1202
Joe Pye Weed
"Joe-pye weed flowers were named after a New England man that used the plant medicinally for helping people with typhus fever. In addition to its medicinal properties, both the flowers and seeds have been used in producing pink or red dye for textiles." We added this native plant to our garden as a butterfly attractor. For more info see:
https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/flowers/joe-pye-weed/growing-joe-pye-weed.htm
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Photo Details
Views
1
365
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th July 2023 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
joe-pye
