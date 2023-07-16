Previous
Wild Bergamot by k9photo
Wild Bergamot

From the pollinator garden at Cooper Furnace...I am partial to bergamot as I enjoy e cup of Earl Grey tea hot, just like Captain Picard of Star Trek fame.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Kate

@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and dof.
July 16th, 2023  
