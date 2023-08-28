Previous
Through the Clouds by k9photo
Through the Clouds

The mountain peaks peeking through the clouds were quite impressive all along the Going-to-the-Sun road in Glacier National Park.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Kate

@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Susan Wakely ace
So impressive.
September 10th, 2023  
