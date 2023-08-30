Sign up
Photo 1246
Sacred Dancing Cascade
Towards the western end of the Going-to-the-Sun road there were wonderful cascades leading to McDonald Lake.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
2
2
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th August 2023 1:15pm
cascades
,
glacier national park
,
going to the sun road
Corinne C
ace
Such a nice and summery capture
September 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely cascading flow of water.
September 10th, 2023
