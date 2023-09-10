Sign up
Photo 1257
Stellar Jay at Bear Lake
As we started out to hike the loop trail around Bear Lake, we spotted a few stellar jays.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th August 2023 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
rocky mountain national park
,
bear lake
