Photo 1291
Abrasive
"You are never persuasive when you are abrasive." (Rick Warren) But some things, like a cheese grater, work best being abrasive!
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1471
photos
84
followers
83
following
354% complete
View this month »
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cheese
,
grater
,
abrasive
,
oct23words
Susan Wakely
ace
A interesting interpretation of the word.
October 18th, 2023
KV
ace
Great quote for the shot.
October 18th, 2023
