Previous
Next
Cerulean by k9photo
Photo 1292

Cerulean

“I was in a room of the bluest light – pure blue, cerulean blue, the blue the sky would be if it were married to the sea.” (Justin Cronin) The fog filled the valleys of the Smoky Mountains and the light turned the distant mountains a cerulean blue.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful view
October 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely layers.
October 18th, 2023  
KV ace
Love the colors.
October 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise