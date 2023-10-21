Previous
“Leafy greens such as romaine lettuce, kale, collards, Swiss chard, and spinach are the most nutrient-dense of all foods.” (Joel Fuhrman) These leafy greens of Romaine lettuce will be in our dinner salad tonight!
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Kate

@k9photo
Linda Godwin
You have made them look gorgeous!!
October 21st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat still life...great details, light
October 21st, 2023  
