Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1298
Leafy Greens
“Leafy greens such as romaine lettuce, kale, collards, Swiss chard, and spinach are the most nutrient-dense of all foods.” (Joel Fuhrman) These leafy greens of Romaine lettuce will be in our dinner salad tonight!
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1474
photos
84
followers
83
following
355% complete
View this month »
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
lettuce
,
leafy
,
romaine
,
oct23words
Linda Godwin
You have made them look gorgeous!!
October 21st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat still life...great details, light
October 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close