Plentiful

"Only we humans make waste that nature can't digest." (Charles Moore) This is a composite image of waste items displayed along the Doll Head Trail near Atlanta, GA. "The Doll's Head Trail was the work of a local carpenter named Joel Slaton, who envisioned an art project created from discarded doll parts and other trash that was scattered around the site. He encouraged visitors to contribute their own found art, and it's been collecting there ever since." (atlasobscura.com)