Previous
Bubbly by k9photo
Photo 1304

Bubbly

“Each day offers a reason to celebrate. Find it and experience true bliss.” (Amy Leigh Mercree, Joyful Living: 101 Ways to Transform Your Spirit and Revitalize Your Life) A little bubbly champagne is one way to celebrate.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
357% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Always a reason to celebrate life… nice shot!
October 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Cheers.
October 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
A lovely way to celebrate.
October 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise