Photo 1307
Creepy
“I knew nothing but shadows and I thought them to be real.” (Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray) Another photo from the creepy doll trail.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1307
Tags
creepy
,
oct23words
