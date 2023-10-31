Previous
Decorative by k9photo
Photo 1308

Decorative

“Decoration is really about creating a quality of life, and a beauty in that life that nourishes the soul, that makes life beautiful.” (Albert Hadley) Happy Halloween! Main Street in Dallas, GA is decorated for the season.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
what a wonderful find and shot!
October 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice little decoration.
October 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise