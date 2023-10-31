Sign up
Previous
Photo 1308
Decorative
"Decoration is really about creating a quality of life, and a beauty in that life that nourishes the soul, that makes life beautiful." (Albert Hadley) Happy Halloween! Main Street in Dallas, GA is decorated for the season.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1484
photos
85
followers
83
following
358% complete
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th October 2023 3:25pm
Tags
flag
,
decorative
,
oct23words
Diana
ace
what a wonderful find and shot!
October 31st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice little decoration.
October 31st, 2023
