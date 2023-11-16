Sign up
Photo 1320
Red Maple Leaves
“In every change, in every falling leaf there is some pain, some beauty. And that's the way new leaves grow.” (Amit Ray)
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1498
photos
82
followers
84
following
362% complete
View this month »
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
maple
Susan Wakely
ace
The light is catching the leaves nicely.
November 18th, 2023
