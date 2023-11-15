Sign up
Photo 1319
Sunlight Sparkles on Tall Grasses
"The Sun does not shine for a few trees and flowers, but for the wide world's joy." (Henry Ward Beecher)
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
2
1
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
Tags
sunlight
,
grasses
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fv!
November 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
November 18th, 2023
