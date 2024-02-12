Sign up
Previous
Photo 1372
Flowing Water
"There's a fine line between a stream of consciousness and a babbling brook to nowhere." (Dan Harmon) Another from the other day at Smith Gilbert Gardens.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
7th February 2024 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
brook
,
smith gilbert gardens
