Previous
Photo 1374
Red Camellia
"Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction." (Antoine de Saint-Exupéry) Happy Valentine's Day!
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
4
3
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
7th February 2024 12:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
red
,
camellia
,
smith gilbert gardens
,
for2024
KV
ace
Beautiful edit… lovely composition. Fav.
February 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully edited!
February 14th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful selective coloring. Love that quote.
February 14th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Beautifully done!
February 14th, 2024
