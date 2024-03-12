Previous
Next
Osprey by k9photo
Photo 1394

Osprey

"The sparrow that shot up into the blue sky one morning might transform mid-flight into an osprey the next. This was the way of things here. There were no reasons so mighty that they could override the desire to be in accord with the tides and the passage of seasons and the rhythms underlying everything around me.” (Jeff VanderMeer, Annihilation) As I was walking down the fishing pier this osprey flew right toward me and came to a hover briefly before diving into the water below. Since it flew off low and away from me I could not tell if the dive was successful.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
382% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
fabulous image - you can feel him hovering..
March 15th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very powerful PoV and capture
March 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great image
March 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous inflight capture.
March 15th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great image!
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise