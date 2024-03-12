Osprey

"The sparrow that shot up into the blue sky one morning might transform mid-flight into an osprey the next. This was the way of things here. There were no reasons so mighty that they could override the desire to be in accord with the tides and the passage of seasons and the rhythms underlying everything around me.” (Jeff VanderMeer, Annihilation) As I was walking down the fishing pier this osprey flew right toward me and came to a hover briefly before diving into the water below. Since it flew off low and away from me I could not tell if the dive was successful.