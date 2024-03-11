Previous
Still Standing by k9photo
Photo 1393

Still Standing

Boneyard Beach on Little Hunting Island in South Carolina is reached via a nature trail from the visitor center near Fripp Island, a private island. A controversial bulldozing of the larger boneyard beach closer to the Hunting Island lighthouse was completed supposedly for visitor safety. Hunting Island is constantly battered by storms and erosion. Having first visited this state park over 30 years ago I have seen the changes in the landscape and appreciate all the efforts to maintain the park and the beach. To read more about this island see: https://lcweekly.com/culture/the-return-of-hunting-island/
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise