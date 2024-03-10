Sign up
Photo 1392
Bristle Thistle
We spotted a patch of thistle along the parking area and an APP identified it as bristle thistle. After a day of wind and rain yesterday the sun had come out with slightly weaker winds.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
beach
,
south-carolina
,
hunting-island-state-park
Susan Wakely
ace
This is such a lovely colour.
March 10th, 2024
Madeleine Pennock
This caught my eye. Nice textural detail and soft colour. You have handled the background well. I just wonder what it would look like cropped in? Your choice of course!
March 10th, 2024
