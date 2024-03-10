Previous
Bristle Thistle by k9photo
Photo 1392

Bristle Thistle

We spotted a patch of thistle along the parking area and an APP identified it as bristle thistle. After a day of wind and rain yesterday the sun had come out with slightly weaker winds.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely ace
This is such a lovely colour.
March 10th, 2024  
Madeleine Pennock
This caught my eye. Nice textural detail and soft colour. You have handled the background well. I just wonder what it would look like cropped in? Your choice of course!
March 10th, 2024  
