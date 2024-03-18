Previous
Tulips 5 by k9photo
Tulips 5

“So, in the tulip, we have a flower of beauty and grace of charm, refinement and distinction. It is a powerful flower and it knows it.” (Tadashi Shoji)
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
What pretty light on this lovely flower
March 18th, 2024  
What a lovely image - I would have never guessed that this was a tulip. :)
March 18th, 2024  
Sweet
March 18th, 2024  
