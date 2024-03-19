Sign up
Previous
Photo 1401
Tulips 6
"If you're going to San Francisco
Be sure to wear some flowers in your hair
If you're going to San Francisco
You're gonna meet some gentle people there" (song by Scott McKenzie, see
https://www.austincc.edu/dlauderb/2341/Lyrics/Sanfrancisco.htm
for lyrics and see
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmrZsYdktFg#:~:text=SAN%20FRANSISCO%20(flowers%20in%20your,wear%20flowers%20in%20your%20hair
for performance) This song came to mind when I was preparing this image to upload.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
5
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1578
photos
89
followers
89
following
383% complete
View this month »
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
14th March 2024 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
tulips
,
gibbs gardens
Linda Godwin
Fantastic love the light and detail
March 19th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are really opening up a treat
March 19th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a beauty.
March 19th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
March 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
March 19th, 2024
