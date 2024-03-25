Previous
Daffodil 3

“With each daffodil, nature writes a love letter to the world, promising the beauty of fresh starts.” (Emily Dickinson) This trio of daffodils caught my eye with the lovely light on the front flower.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
