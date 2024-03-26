Previous
Daffodil 6 by k9photo
Photo 1408

Daffodil 6

"In the language of daffodils, the poetry of new beginnings unfolds with every petal." (Sylvia Plath) I loved the light on this daffodil and the multiple petal layers of this particular daffodil variety.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise