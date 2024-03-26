Sign up
Photo 1408
Daffodil 6
"In the language of daffodils, the poetry of new beginnings unfolds with every petal." (Sylvia Plath) I loved the light on this daffodil and the multiple petal layers of this particular daffodil variety.
26th March 2024
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
14th March 2024 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodil
,
gibbs gardens
