Spring Flowers

“If you take a flower in your hand and really look at it, it's your world for a moment.” (Georgia O’Keefe) This started out as four different photos of flowers - a white azalea, a pink azalea, a red azalea, and a forsythia. I used layers, radial blur, saturation, opacity level, and finally a picture frame in Photoshop. I think the resulting colors create a Springtime feel.