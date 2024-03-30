Previous
Pink Magnolia by k9photo
Photo 1412

Pink Magnolia

"A thing of beauty is a joy forever." (John Keats)
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Rob Z ace
That's gorgeous
March 31st, 2024  
Mallory ace
oh so beautiful!
March 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great focus and DOF
March 31st, 2024  
