Eyeglasses 2

"Each person does see the world in a different way. There is not a single, unifying, objective truth. We're all limited by our perspective." (Siri Hustvedt) Sugar had her annual exam today so we spent quite a bit of time in the vet's office. Since the pandemic, the vets take the animals to the back room, where the owners cannot go, to perform the exam and give the necessary shots. So we sit and wait and wait and wait...this is one of the pieces of artwork decorating the walls in that waiting room with the addition of my eyeglasses.