Eyeglasses 2 by k9photo
Photo 1415

Eyeglasses 2

"Each person does see the world in a different way. There is not a single, unifying, objective truth. We're all limited by our perspective." (Siri Hustvedt) Sugar had her annual exam today so we spent quite a bit of time in the vet's office. Since the pandemic, the vets take the animals to the back room, where the owners cannot go, to perform the exam and give the necessary shots. So we sit and wait and wait and wait...this is one of the pieces of artwork decorating the walls in that waiting room with the addition of my eyeglasses.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
bkb in the city
Very nice
April 2nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Live it
April 2nd, 2024  
