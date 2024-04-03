Previous
Next
Eyeglasses 3 by k9photo
Photo 1416

Eyeglasses 3

"Because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing." (Dr. Seuss)
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
388% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
I see you in those glasses! =)
April 5th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat!
April 5th, 2024  
KV ace
Cool reflections in the lenses.
April 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise