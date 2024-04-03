Sign up
Photo 1416
Eyeglasses 3
"Because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing." (Dr. Seuss)
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
3
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1596
photos
89
followers
92
following
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
178
1417
179
Views 3
3
Comments 3
3
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th April 2024 12:23pm
dogwood
,
eyeglasses
,
30-shots2024
Mags
I see you in those glasses! =)
April 5th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat!
April 5th, 2024
KV
KV
Cool reflections in the lenses.
April 5th, 2024
