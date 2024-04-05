Previous
Eyeglasses 5 by k9photo
Photo 1418

Eyeglasses 5

“One can enjoy a rainbow without necessarily forgetting the forces that made it.” (Mark Twain) The sunlight through the camper window created a rainbow/sun dog on the floor to which I added my eyeglasses.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
388% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely! Very clever.
April 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise