Eyeglasses 5

“One can enjoy a rainbow without necessarily forgetting the forces that made it.” (Mark Twain) The sunlight through the camper window created a rainbow/sun dog on the floor to which I added my eyeglasses.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
rainbow
eyeglasses
30-shots2024
Mags
ace
Lovely! Very clever.
April 6th, 2024
