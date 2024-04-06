Sign up
Photo 1419
Eyeglasses 6
“A camera is a SAVE button for the mind’s eye.”(Roger Kingston) I noticed this interesting rock formation in the campground and when I walked up to it I noticed this small patch of grass growing out of the rock.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1598
photos
90
followers
92
following
1414
1415
1416
178
1417
179
1418
1419
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
6th April 2024 12:36pm
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
rocks
,
grass
,
eyeglasses
,
30-shots2024
