Previous
Eyeglasses 6 by k9photo
Photo 1419

Eyeglasses 6

“A camera is a SAVE button for the mind’s eye.”(Roger Kingston) I noticed this interesting rock formation in the campground and when I walked up to it I noticed this small patch of grass growing out of the rock.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
388% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise