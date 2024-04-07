Previous
Eyeglasses 7 by k9photo
Eyeglasses 7

“The path is illuminated by the light within you.” (Mike Dooley) This is a light on a power pole at one of the campsites.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Renee Salamon ace
Very creative
April 7th, 2024  
Lin ace
Awesome!
April 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat creative faffing
April 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
April 7th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Just so cool.
April 7th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Rather appealing composition
April 7th, 2024  
