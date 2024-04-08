Previous
Eyeglasses 8 by k9photo
Photo 1421

Eyeglasses 8

"After your darkest hour, the sun will shine again." (soulelevation) We were fortunate to travel to the path of totality and have clear skies for this solar eclipse. Since the sun is in a very active phase there were several prominences (red spots on either side of the brilliant "stone" of the ring) visible during totality. You may have to enlarge the image to see the prominences. This was such a cool experience. Of course, I used approved solar eclipse eyeglasses to watch the partial eclipse before and after totality. We were fortunate to have a NASA spokesperson share information about weather predictions and aspects of an eclipse as well as a professional photographer to give us hints about camera settings.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
389% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Amazing! We only had 85% eclipse.
April 8th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fabulous diamond ring!!!! Congrats!!
April 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Amazing shot of the eclipse and the diamond ring. fav.
April 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise