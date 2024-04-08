Eyeglasses 8

"After your darkest hour, the sun will shine again." (soulelevation) We were fortunate to travel to the path of totality and have clear skies for this solar eclipse. Since the sun is in a very active phase there were several prominences (red spots on either side of the brilliant "stone" of the ring) visible during totality. You may have to enlarge the image to see the prominences. This was such a cool experience. Of course, I used approved solar eclipse eyeglasses to watch the partial eclipse before and after totality. We were fortunate to have a NASA spokesperson share information about weather predictions and aspects of an eclipse as well as a professional photographer to give us hints about camera settings.