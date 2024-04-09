Eyeglasses 9

"There is no science in this world like physics. Nothing comes close to the precision with which physics enables you to understand the world around you. It's the laws of physics that allow us to say exactly what time the sun is going to rise. What time the eclipse is going to begin. What time the eclipse is going to end."

(Neil deGrasse Tyson) The image in the right lens was taken before totality and the image in the left lens was taken after totality. The dark spots on the sun are planet-sized regions that are cooler than the surrounding area and these are called sunspots.