Hydrangea Blooms by k9photo
Photo 1465

Hydrangea Blooms

“A dead hydrangea is as intricate and lovely as one in bloom. Bleak sky is as seductive as sunshine, miniature orange trees without blossom or fruit are not defective; they are that.” (Toni Morrison) Our hydrangea bushes are looking great.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture. I love the blue ones!
May 22nd, 2024  
