Previous
Next
dumplings by kali66
Photo 677

dumplings

I went to a Chinese potluck dinner tonight and these ladies taught me how to make dumplings, yummy .
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
What fun
January 31st, 2020  
Wendy ace
What a great shot of the evening!
January 31st, 2020  
Annie D ace
I love dumplings💜💜💜
How did you go making them? Haven't tried making dumplings but I'm not too good at making spring rolls and sushi...everything falls apart hahaha
January 31st, 2020  
kali ace
everything in the pork mixture was incredibly finely chopped, and mixed in clockwise direction only, she kept sniffing to check the seasonings, i just rolled and put the filling into the pastry circles and sealed them up with pleats, others made much neater ones, but they stayed together! @annied
January 31st, 2020  
Annie D ace
@kali66 that's awesome...the makers definitely have special techniques 😊
January 31st, 2020  
kali ace
@annied others brought theirs from home and everyone made them differently, all were yummy
January 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise