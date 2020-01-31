Sign up
Photo 677
dumplings
I went to a Chinese potluck dinner tonight and these ladies taught me how to make dumplings, yummy .
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
6
1
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2712
photos
369
followers
432
following
185% complete
View this month »
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
Joan Robillard
ace
What fun
January 31st, 2020
Wendy
ace
What a great shot of the evening!
January 31st, 2020
Annie D
ace
I love dumplings💜💜💜
How did you go making them? Haven't tried making dumplings but I'm not too good at making spring rolls and sushi...everything falls apart hahaha
January 31st, 2020
kali
ace
everything in the pork mixture was incredibly finely chopped, and mixed in clockwise direction only, she kept sniffing to check the seasonings, i just rolled and put the filling into the pastry circles and sealed them up with pleats, others made much neater ones, but they stayed together!
@annied
January 31st, 2020
Annie D
ace
@kali66
that's awesome...the makers definitely have special techniques 😊
January 31st, 2020
kali
ace
@annied
others brought theirs from home and everyone made them differently, all were yummy
January 31st, 2020
