Photo 706
All the zones
Jackie asked me to do something inspired by Ansel Adams, i did not take this photo this week, this is Lake Hawea 2 years ago, but i played with the processing, making sure it had all zones covered.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
3
1
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
24th August 2018 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
doesnt have a patch on his landscapes but i had a focus for editing, instead of just winging it :)
March 1st, 2020
Mickey Anderson
ace
Beautiful and well done!
March 1st, 2020
JackieR
ace
Wow, it's lovely!
March 1st, 2020
