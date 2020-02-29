Previous
Next
All the zones by kali66
Photo 706

All the zones

Jackie asked me to do something inspired by Ansel Adams, i did not take this photo this week, this is Lake Hawea 2 years ago, but i played with the processing, making sure it had all zones covered.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
193% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond doesnt have a patch on his landscapes but i had a focus for editing, instead of just winging it :)
March 1st, 2020  
Mickey Anderson ace
Beautiful and well done!
March 1st, 2020  
JackieR ace
Wow, it's lovely!
March 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise