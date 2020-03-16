A moment for the camera

These two were real posers! they were filming themselves and kept going back into the water and making googly eyes at each other, then she would climb on his shoulders and they would emerge all smiles from the waves, just to show they were having the most marvellous time in New Zealand, check the footage and reshoot it, several times over. lol they even asked us not to walk into the shot so it appeared they had the beach to themselves. .