A moment for the camera by kali66
A moment for the camera

These two were real posers! they were filming themselves and kept going back into the water and making googly eyes at each other, then she would climb on his shoulders and they would emerge all smiles from the waves, just to show they were having the most marvellous time in New Zealand, check the footage and reshoot it, several times over. lol they even asked us not to walk into the shot so it appeared they had the beach to themselves. .
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

kali

ace
@kali66
cityhillsandsea
I hope you thanked them - they've given you a great shot!
March 17th, 2020  
Dustyloup
It didn't happen if there weren't pictures ha ha! People are goofy...
But it's a gorgeous shot nonetheless. This is prob better than theirs ;)
March 17th, 2020  
summerfield ace
that light is gorgeous! big aces to you.
March 17th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
bet theirs wasn't as good as this! just wonderful light. even if posed!
March 17th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
This is stunning. They should have given you their camera, I’m sure none of their photos are as good as this one.
March 17th, 2020  
