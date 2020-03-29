Sign up
Photo 716
ferments
Lisa asked me for a colourful photo this week, i should have thought to take this when i first made them as the colours have dulled a bit. Fire cider on the left, curtido on the right. hoping they wlll help keep the lurgies at bay!
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
kali
ace
@kali66
Tags
get-pushed-399
kali
ace
@homeschoolmom
March 29th, 2020
