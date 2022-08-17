Sign up
204 / 365
Claire
I caught her unawares for my get-pushed challenge of a black and white portrait, the lack of focus necessitated a filter! Claire was teaching us a painting technique.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
@kali66
flickr instagram
Tags
get-pushed-524
kali
ace
@dkbarnett
not quite Avedon's style but I made the effort!
August 21st, 2022
