Sandy

When my friend asked me if I wanted to walk on the beach I thought, sure, this will blow the cobwebs out! Boy was it windy! . And yes I wish i had moved the camera down a bit to get her other hand in, but i wasnt looking through the lens, I find it hard to photograph even people i know , it seems rude somehow! Delwyn asked me for a black and white portrait in the style of Richard Avedon. I found this assessment of his work "In a gesture of supreme, youthful confidence, Richard Avedon did away with the standard trope of statue-like, frozen-in-time models of conventional fashion photography. Instead the exuberant young photographer who legendarily never stood still, enlivened his models and, most importantly, showed their human side, flaws and all. He is probably best known, however, for his arresting, black-and-white and often large-format portraits of people, whether celebrities or unknowns, which are as much psychological studies as physical ones."