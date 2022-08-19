Sign up
clock tower
Having a go at my own Artist Challenge in David Hockney's joiner style . Why dont you join in as well?!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46943/artist-challenge-david-hockney
in retrospect i should have moved and got shots from different angles rather than shooting them all from one spot.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Tags
ac-hockney
Annie D
ace
I must make sure have a go with the artist challenge :)
Good job :)
August 21st, 2022
kali
ace
@annied
I hope you do, doesnt have to be this complex, whew! you have a pool dont you?
August 21st, 2022
Annie D
ace
@kali66
LOL
pool needs a good clean hahahaha there are some great ideas to work with
August 21st, 2022
Good job :)
pool needs a good clean hahahaha there are some great ideas to work with