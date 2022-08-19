Previous
clock tower by kali66
206 / 365

clock tower

Having a go at my own Artist Challenge in David Hockney's joiner style . Why dont you join in as well?! https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46943/artist-challenge-david-hockney

in retrospect i should have moved and got shots from different angles rather than shooting them all from one spot.
19th August 2022

kali

Annie D ace
I must make sure have a go with the artist challenge :)
Good job :)
August 21st, 2022  
kali ace
@annied I hope you do, doesnt have to be this complex, whew! you have a pool dont you?
August 21st, 2022  
Annie D ace
@kali66 LOL
pool needs a good clean hahahaha there are some great ideas to work with
August 21st, 2022  
