red wall by kali66
274 / 365

red wall

when i saw this i thought of Pete Turner's walls of light photos, for the artist challenge
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43092/artist-challenge-pete-turner
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

kali

@kali66
☠northy ace
Superb composition! Nicely spotted for the challenge!
January 31st, 2020  
