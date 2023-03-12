Previous
drink by kali66
Photo 438

drink

my get-pushed challenge was humour and to be honest thats is a hard one, and I have been experiencing a lot of back pain the last few days so that made it even harder! this was the closest thing i found, the cat drinking rainwater from a bucket...
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@fbailey wasnt a very funny week, here's the best i could do , it did make me chuckle
March 12th, 2023  
Dianne
Funny pic. Hopefully your back comes right quickly. Take care.
March 12th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Hope you feel well soon
Back pain is awful
This is a funny shot!
March 12th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Why do they do that???? I think this is funny. Hope you get your back sorted and painfree soon x
March 12th, 2023  
