Photo 438
drink
my get-pushed challenge was humour and to be honest thats is a hard one, and I have been experiencing a lot of back pain the last few days so that made it even harder! this was the closest thing i found, the cat drinking rainwater from a bucket...
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
4
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3895
photos
332
followers
438
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
...and
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
12th March 2023 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-553
kali
ace
@fbailey
wasnt a very funny week, here's the best i could do , it did make me chuckle
March 12th, 2023
Dianne
Funny pic. Hopefully your back comes right quickly. Take care.
March 12th, 2023
Brigette
ace
Hope you feel well soon
Back pain is awful
This is a funny shot!
March 12th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Why do they do that???? I think this is funny. Hope you get your back sorted and painfree soon x
March 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
